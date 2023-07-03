Police: Drug suspect shot, killed by officer in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said there was an officer-involved shooting early Monday at Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue.

4 a.m. Update:

At a news conference, Chief Eric Smith said officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue because it has been a “hot spot” for criminal activity.

Smith said Orlando police have seized numerous guns in that vicinity in recent months.

On Monday morning, officers at that location noticed a driver who was involved in drug activity, according to Smith.

He said officers began to investigate and made contact with that driver, who did not obey commands, according to Smith.

Smith said when the suspect made a quick movement as if to retrieve a gun, an officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Officer-involved shooting in Orlando An officer shot the suspect in downtown Orlando early Monday, Chief Eric Smith said. (WFTV Staff)

Police did not release the man’s name.

The OPD officer is on administrative leave and an investigation into the shooting is underway, Smith said.

Original Story:

Chief Eric Smith is expected to brief the media at OPD Headquarters at 3:45 a.m.

There has been an officer-involved shooting at Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue. Chief Smith will be giving a media briefing at OPD Headquarters at 3:45 a.m. pic.twitter.com/J7V7WcsIea — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 3, 2023

