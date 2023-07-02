Firefighters rescue dog after child starts a firework indoors, officials say

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue said they saved a dog Saturday after a child set off a firework inside a two-story apartment building.

According to a news release, firefighters arrived at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments around 11 a.m. and found the fire on a first-floor unit.

Firefighters said tenets started evacuating as the building filled with smoke.

Crews were told that a dog was inside and found the dog after a primary search.

Fire officials said crews put out the fire, which damaged four units.

Investigators said after the fire inspector spoke with the owners of the unit, they learned a child had opened a Fourth of July firework from a package and tried to light it indoors.

Ocala Fire Rescue encourages the public to supervise and educate fire safety and keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach.

The Ocala Police Department and the Red Cross were among the other agencies at the scene.

