Fourth of July: Here are 9 tips to keep your pet safe during the holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are just days away from one of America’s favorite holidays.

Families and friends come together to grill food, get some drinks, and enjoy the parades and the sky lighting up with fireworks.

But, large crowds and loud noises are less fun and overwhelming for our furry friends.

The American Veterinary Association said noisy fireworks and other celebrations could startle animals and cause them to run away.

Holiday foods can be unhealthy, summer heat and travel can be dangerous, and debris can lie on the ground where pets can eat or play.

As the holiday approaches, here are nine ways to keep your pets safe:

Make sure all windows and doors are securely closed.

As much as you love them, leave your pets at home when you go to parties, fireworks displays, parades, and other gatherings -- loud fireworks, unfamiliar places, and crowds can all be very frightening to pets.

Make their crate or other comfortable hiding spots available at home.

Keep your pets inside, even at home, when you or your neighbors set off fireworks.

Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal, and kabob skewers away from pets.

Make sure your pets have identification tags with up-to-date information in case they run away.

Try not to leave your pet unattended for long periods.

Be mindful of the weather, and make plenty of water available for your furry friend to avoid heat stroke.

If your pets are microchipped, ensure your contact information in the registry is up-to-date.

