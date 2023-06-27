9 Fourth of July fireworks displays you can’t miss in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to spend your Independence Day in style, look no further than Central Florida.

Fireworks displays will be aplenty this weekend through Tuesday, the Fourth of July.

Check out our guide to local fireworks below:

Lake Eola

The 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain returns to Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fourth of July. There will be family-friendly fun, and food and drink available for purchase. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Winter Garden

The city of Winter Garden presents Party in the Park on July 4. The fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m. at Newton Park on Lake Apopka, 29 West Garden Ave. The event will feature games, crafts, food, vendors and more beginning at 6 p.m.

Red Hot and Boom

The city of Altamonte Springs brings back its popular, and free, Independence Day celebration. Things kick off Monday at 4 p.m. at Cranes Roost Park. There will be food and beverage available for purchase, live music and fireworks to close out the night.

Smoke on the Water & Fire in the Sky

Skies above Port Canaveral will light up with color and sound on Sunday for Smoke on the Water & Fire in the Sky. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks will launch after dark at 9 p.m.

City of Celebration

The City of Celebration will have a day filled with Fourth of July fun beginning with its Independence Day parade at 9 am, then its fireworks spectacular at 9;20 p.m. A live DJ will be at the festivities at the Town Center.

Walt Disney World

Patriotism at its finest will be on full display with commemorative fireworks at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT on the Fourth of July..

SeaWorld

SeaWorld’s 4th of July celebrations runs from Saturday through Tuesday. See the fireworks from all around SeaWorld’s central lake, and even reserve viewing areas. Click here for details.

Legoland

From Sunday through Tuesday, Legoland Florida will host Red, White & Boom. There will be special food, entertainment and, of course, fireworks as part of admission.

Fun Spot

All Fun Spot locations, Including Orlando and Kissimmee, will have fireworks displays on Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m..

