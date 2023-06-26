11 Central Florida projects up for millions of dollars in revenue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A task force to figure out the best way to spend tourist development tax money has narrowed its list down to 11 projects.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The TDT is money generated from hotel stays, and there are millions of dollars up for grabs. About 55 local organizations submitted plans to get a share.
READ: Sweet deal: Publix ice cream truck to dish out free treats in Orlando
On Monday, the Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force cut the list to 11 organizations. The rankings were based on how ready the projects are to move forward.
They are:
- Orange County Convention Center
- Florida Citrus Sports
- Amway Center
- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- UCF Sports
- Mennello Museum of American Art
- Orlando City Baseball Dreamers
- Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community
- Orange County Regional History Center
- Association to Preserve African American Society, History and Traditions
- Orlando Urban Film Festival Foundation
READ: Giant snails, Mormon crickets: US dealing with regional infestations
The rankings were based on how ready the projects are to move forward.
The TDT Task Force provides advice and guidance regarding the applicant requesting large amounts of funding. Those recommendations go to the county commissioners who make the final decision at a later date.
READ:Volusia County Schools to break ground on new Tomoka Elementary School
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group