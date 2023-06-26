11 Central Florida projects up for millions of dollars in revenue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A task force to figure out the best way to spend tourist development tax money has narrowed its list down to 11 projects.

The TDT is money generated from hotel stays, and there are millions of dollars up for grabs. About 55 local organizations submitted plans to get a share.

On Monday, the Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force cut the list to 11 organizations. The rankings were based on how ready the projects are to move forward.

They are:

Orange County Convention Center

Florida Citrus Sports

Amway Center

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

UCF Sports

Mennello Museum of American Art

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers

Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community

Orange County Regional History Center

Association to Preserve African American Society, History and Traditions

Orlando Urban Film Festival Foundation

The TDT Task Force provides advice and guidance regarding the applicant requesting large amounts of funding. Those recommendations go to the county commissioners who make the final decision at a later date.

