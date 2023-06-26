Volusia County Schools to break ground on new Tomoka Elementary School

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will break ground on a revamped elementary school this week.

School district officials will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for the new Tomoka Elementary School.

The district said the school was originally constructed in 1968 and will be rebuilt at its current location in Ormond Beach incorporating elements of Tomoka State Park, such as natural colors, the Tomoka River and the park’s majestic trees.

School district officials as well as community leaders are scheduled to attend the event.

