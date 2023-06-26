Sweet deal: Publix ice cream truck to dish out free treats in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s our pleasure to tell you that Publix will be dishing out free ice cream in Orlando next week.

The Florida-founded grocery chain has ice cream trucks hitting the road this summer across the southeast to offer up free ice creams.

The truck will stop in Orlando on July 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Eola, 101 S. Rosalind Ave.

The grocer said they will have a variety of flavors, including nondairy options, as well as “fun and games.”

