Cheers: Cheerwine cans now available at all Florida Publix stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheers, Cheerwine fans: The beloved Southern soft drink is now available at Publix locations across Florida.

The soft drink company announced this week that Cheerwine and Cheerwine Zero Sugar 12-pack cans are now available at Publix stores throughout the Sunshine State.

The cherry-flavored soda is a staple in its home state of North Carolina, where its been produced since 1917.

A social media post announcing the news was met with celebratory comments.

“Christmas came early! Finally!” one commenter said.

“Best news I’ve heard all day!!” another commenter added.

