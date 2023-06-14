Local

Cheers: Cheerwine cans now available at all Florida Publix stores

Cheers, Cheerwine lovers! The beloved Southern soft drink is now available at Publix locations across Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheers, Cheerwine fans: The beloved Southern soft drink is now available at Publix locations across Florida.

The soft drink company announced this week that Cheerwine and Cheerwine Zero Sugar 12-pack cans are now available at Publix stores throughout the Sunshine State.

The cherry-flavored soda is a staple in its home state of North Carolina, where its been produced since 1917.

A social media post announcing the news was met with celebratory comments.

“Christmas came early! Finally!” one commenter said.

“Best news I’ve heard all day!!” another commenter added.

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

