Cheers: Cheerwine cans now available at all Florida Publix stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheers, Cheerwine fans: The beloved Southern soft drink is now available at Publix locations across Florida.
The soft drink company announced this week that Cheerwine and Cheerwine Zero Sugar 12-pack cans are now available at Publix stores throughout the Sunshine State.
The cherry-flavored soda is a staple in its home state of North Carolina, where its been produced since 1917.
A social media post announcing the news was met with celebratory comments.
“Christmas came early! Finally!” one commenter said.
“Best news I’ve heard all day!!” another commenter added.
