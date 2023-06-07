White Castle wants your Sliders recipe for a new contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you love to cook and the iconic Slider is one of your main ingredients, this contest is for you.

White Castle, home of The Original Slider, has kicked off the White Castle Slider Showdown to find the most mouthwatering recipes this summer that feature at least six sliders as the main ingredient.

The recipes must use at least six beef Sliders be it original, cheese or jalapeno, or with or without pickles.

READ: White Castle celebrates National Burger Month with juicy deals

Sliders can be purchased at White Castle restaurants or from the frozen aisles of most major grocery stores. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Click here for the complete set of rules.

The Slider showdown runs through Sept 4. Participants can enter their recipes by posting a video on a public TikTok account or a video or photo carousel on a public Instagram account tagging @WhiteCastle and using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest.

READ: White Castle in Orlando to celebrate millions of sliders sold for 1-year anniversary

Videos or photos must show the ingredients, preparation method and final product, and a detailed recipe included in the post.

The winner of the contest will receive free Sliders for a year, special recognition during a complimentary trip to White Castle’s home office in Ohio and more.

A very popular restaurant is looking for recipes featuring its iconic burgers for a new contest | What you need to know before heading into the kitchen

READ: From ride to table: How an iconic attraction is producing food for Walt Disney World

Channel 9 gets a behind-the-scenes look at Orlando's new White Castle restaurant White Castle will open its largest-ever restaurant near Walt Disney World on Monday morning.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group