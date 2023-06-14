Bite30 is back: Orlando area restaurants offer multi-course meals for $35

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bite30 is back.

Nearly 40 Orlando-area restaurants are participating in the month-long event that features special deals on prix fixe menus.

Participating restaurants are offering multi-course meals for $35 through July 9.

“Restaurant-hop through the City Beautiful, experience delicious food, service and ambiance of the restaurants you really should know about,” organizers said.

Read: ‘Rust’ shooting: Armorer likely hungover when she loaded gun, prosecutors say

You can click here for a list of participating restaurants.

While Bite30 is going on, reservations are suggested.

Read: Feeling the summer heat? Here are tips to prevent heat exhaustion

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group