Feeling the summer heat? Here are tips to prevent heat exhaustion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer season can bring a lot of sunshine but it can also bring high temperatures. The Florida Department of Health is warning residents and visitors about the dangers of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
But they have some tips to help beat the heat and stay cool:
- Stay hydrated
- Those who are at high risk of heat-related illness, including the elderly and young children, should stay in an air-conditioned environment (a shopping mall or a public library are good alternatives)
- If you need to work or exercise outside, take breaks and pace yourself
- Do not leave children or pets in parked cars, even if the windows are left open
- Use sunscreen with a SPF 15 or higher
- Wear a hat and lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Leave your pets with plenty of water in shady areas
- Check local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips
Read: Beat the heat: 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat
Heatstroke symptoms include any of the following:
- Extremely high body temperature, 103ºF or higher
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- No sweating
- Hallucinations
- Chills
- Throbbing headache
- Confusion/dizziness
- Slurred speech
If someone does experience heatstroke:
- Call 911 right away
- Move the person to a cooler place
- Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
- Do not give the person anything to drink
Photos: 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat
Heat exhaustion symptoms include:
- Heavy sweating
- Extreme weakness or fatigue
- Dizziness/confusion
- Nausea
- Cold clammy/moist skin
- Pale or flushed complexion
- Muscle cramps
- Slightly elevated body temperature
- Fast/shallow breathing
Read: Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and how to stay safe
What to do for heat exhaustion:
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen your clothes
- Put cool, wet towels/cloths on your body or take a cool bath
- Sip water
Get medical help right away if:
- You are throwing up
- Your symptoms get worse
- Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour
Read: Safety tips: The heat and the problems it causes
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2022 Cox Media Group