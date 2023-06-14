Feeling the summer heat? Here are tips to prevent heat exhaustion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer season can bring a lot of sunshine but it can also bring high temperatures. The Florida Department of Health is warning residents and visitors about the dangers of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

But they have some tips to help beat the heat and stay cool:

Stay hydrated

Those who are at high risk of heat-related illness, including the elderly and young children, should stay in an air-conditioned environment (a shopping mall or a public library are good alternatives)

If you need to work or exercise outside, take breaks and pace yourself

Do not leave children or pets in parked cars, even if the windows are left open

Use sunscreen with a SPF 15 or higher

Wear a hat and lightweight, light-colored clothing

Leave your pets with plenty of water in shady areas

Check local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips

Heatstroke symptoms include any of the following:

Extremely high body temperature, 103ºF or higher

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

No sweating

Hallucinations

Chills

Throbbing headache

Confusion/dizziness

Slurred speech

If someone does experience heatstroke:

Call 911 right away

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Heavy sweating

Extreme weakness or fatigue

Dizziness/confusion

Nausea

Cold clammy/moist skin

Pale or flushed complexion

Muscle cramps

Slightly elevated body temperature

Fast/shallow breathing

What to do for heat exhaustion:

Move to a cool place

Loosen your clothes

Put cool, wet towels/cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

You are throwing up

Your symptoms get worse

Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

