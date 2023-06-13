Beat the heat: 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — You probably already noticed when you stepped outside of your home today, but in case you didn’t: It’s extremely hot in Central Florida.

Channel 9 meteorologists said the high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be as high as 107 degrees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said extreme heat can cause people to suffer from heat-related illness, and even death. People experience heat-related illness when their bodies are unable to properly cool themselves.

More than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States, the CDC reported.

Here are nine ways you can protect yourself from extreme heat, according to the CDC.

Photos: 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat (WFTV.com News Staff)

Read: Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and how to stay safe

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear sunscreen.

Put on loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Pace yourself throughout the day.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Read: Safety tips: The heat and the problems it causes

Video: Extreme heat through the rest of the week in Central Florida Central Florida will be extremely hot for the rest of the week. (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group