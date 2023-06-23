SeaWorld announces Summer Spectacular concert lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — With summer in full swing, SeaWorld Orlando has announced its Summer Spectacular concert lineup.

The concerts, which begin in July, are included with park admission and take place at Nautilus Theater. Concerts begin at 6 p.m.

Watch: Get a sneak peek on board SeaWorld Orlando’s new ‘Pipeline’ coaster

The lineup is:

July 8: The English Beat

July 9: Little River Band

July 15: Pop Evil

July 16: Foghat

July 22: Don Felder

July 23: Rodney Atkins

July 29: Maddie & Tae

July 30: Jesse McCartney

Aug. 5: A Flock of Seagulls

Aug. 6: Skillet

SEE: SeaWorld opens new theme park in Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular runs select dates through Sept. 4. It includes food, special fireworks, entertainment and more. Click here for more information

READ: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens announces limited-time deal on Howl-O-Scream tickets

Video: Get a sneak peek on board SeaWorld Orlando’s new ‘Pipeline’ coaster SeaWorld annual pass holders can ride the park’s newest roller coaster Friday, but Channel 9′s Q McCray got a sneak peek at what you can expect. (Q McCray, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group