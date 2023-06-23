SeaWorld announces Summer Spectacular concert lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — With summer in full swing, SeaWorld Orlando has announced its Summer Spectacular concert lineup.
The concerts, which begin in July, are included with park admission and take place at Nautilus Theater. Concerts begin at 6 p.m.
The lineup is:
- July 8: The English Beat
- July 9: Little River Band
- July 15: Pop Evil
- July 16: Foghat
- July 22: Don Felder
- July 23: Rodney Atkins
- July 29: Maddie & Tae
- July 30: Jesse McCartney
- Aug. 5: A Flock of Seagulls
- Aug. 6: Skillet
SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular runs select dates through Sept. 4. It includes food, special fireworks, entertainment and more. Click here for more information
