Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon holds world’s largest swimming lesson event for students

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort hosted the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson this week.

Over 650 young people from nonprofit organizations participated in the annual event on Thursday at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and other Walt Disney World Resort hotel pools.

According to a news release, The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson promotes water safety worldwide and teaches families that knowing how to swim can prevent childhood drowning.

Instructors taught students essential swimming skills and how to feel comfortable in the water.

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, the director of external affairs at Walt Disney World Resort, said swimming lessons are critical, as Florida is surrounded by water.

Disney hosts world’s largest swimming lesson event for students 2004 U.S Olympic Silver Medalist, Maritza McClendon, joins Walt Disney World Resort for the 14th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on June 22,2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. McClendon, who was the first African American to make team USA and win an Olympic medal, helped students learn water safety skills and offered words of inspiration to kids from non-profit organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs, Elevate Orlando, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters. (Steven Diaz, photographer) (Steven Diaz/Steven Diaz, photographer)

“Being able to host the largest site in the state means our impact on their lives is huge,” she said. “Whether they were inspired to pursue a career in recreation or pass the lessons along to their friends and family, these are skills and memories that will last them a lifetime.”

Maritza Correia McClendon, a former Olympic silver medalist, participated in the event and shared her experience with swimming and water safety.

After the lesson, students met Disney characters and lifeguards.

