9 fireworks safety tips

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the 4th of July around the corner, it’s time to brush up on your fireworks safety.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering tips for people to keep themselves safe if they chose to light off their own fireworks instead of leaving it to the professionals.

See 9 tips for fireworks safety from the department below:

1. Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of accidents.

2. Designate a safety perimeter. If you have ground-based fireworks like a fountain, watching from at least 35 feet away is best. For aerial fireworks, you’ll want everyone to move back to a distance of around 150 feet.

Read: One of the biggest fireworks shows in Central Florida is about to change

3. Ditch faulty fireworks. Sometimes fireworks don’t go off, but duds always pose a risk. Officials say its important to never try to relight or approach a failed firework. Let duds sit for 5 -10 minutes before you put them in a bucket of water. This can prevent injury from a delayed explosion and disarm the firework permanently so you can safely dispose of it.

4. Supervise children when they are handling sparklers. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which officials said is hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet or touching body parts.

Read: 9 Fourth of July fireworks displays you can’t miss in Central Florida

5. Don’t forget about your pets. Keep your pets indoors. Close the curtains or blinds and turn on the TV or radio to provide some distraction. Treat toys filled with their favorite food (frozen pumpkin puree, peanut butter, and apple sauce are good options) may also help keep their minds busy and distract them from the fireworks.

6. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Read: AAA: Floridians expected to travel in record numbers during July 4 holiday

7. Never place a part of your body directly over a firework or hold a firework in your hand when lighting. To safely light fireworks, make sure they are secured on the ground away from people and animals and use a stem lighter such as a grill lighter.

8. Only light one firework at a time. Officials said lighting multiple fireworks at the same time can increase the risk of accidents occurring from the fuse burning faster than designed.

Read: 2M passengers expected to travel through OIA during 4th of July holiday

9. Avoid alcohol consumption when handling or using fireworks.

Video: One of the biggest fireworks shows in Central Florida is about to change

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group