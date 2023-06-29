ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — One of the most popular fireworks show in the Central Florida community is going to have its last year lighting up the skies—at least in this form

Red Hot Boom is known for being huge and extra well- the boom is downsizing after this year.

“It’s the longest show in Florida,” said Altamonte City Manager Frank Martz. “It’s the largest show in Florida, and we think it’s the best show.”

Martz said economic changes are coming to the city and the fireworks show.

“The physical environment is changing,” he said. “The area is attracting 1.5 billion dollars in economic development.”

Read: 9 Fourth of July fireworks displays you can’t miss in Central Florida

More urban environment development is underway.

In the 2024 show, the fireworks will be smaller, and the lineup for other types of entertainment will be longer.

“If everyone brings the best of themselves, it will be great,” Martz said.

Read: AAA: Floridians expected to travel in record numbers during July 4 holiday

Residents and visitors can light up the night one last time on this level this year with a Grammy winner and American idol performances.

Red Hot & Boom will be on July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be checkpoints at every entrance.

Read: 2M passengers expected to travel through OIA during 4th of July holiday

No drones, glass personal fireworks, or anything that lights up is allowed at the event.

City officials said if someone gets separated from their family, there will be light posts, each having numbers to help families find each other again.





Video: One of the biggest fireworks shows in Central Florida is about to change





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group