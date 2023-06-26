AAA: Floridians expected to travel in record numbers during July 4 holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — More Floridians than ever are expected to travel this 4th of July, according to AAA.

The organization says more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 87,000 more travelers than the previous record high set last year.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

AAA says nearly 85% of all travelers will take a road trip, and Friday, June 30, is expected to be the busiest day on the roads. To avoid the heaviest congestion, INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.

An estimated 219,823 Floridians are forecast to fly during the same time period, which is nearly 23,000 more than the previous high, which was set last year.

