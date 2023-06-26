Gas prices falling as drivers get ready to hit the road for July Fourth travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — As another long holiday weekend approaches, the price of gasoline in Florida is on a downward trend.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped 6 cents over the course of a week.

At $3.35, the auto club also noted that was the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

“Florida gas prices have fallen about 12 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But the decline hasn’t been a completely smooth one.

AAA said that while oil prices are considerably lower than they were a year ago, strong demand in the consumer market has caused a recent fluctuation in prices at the pump.

Despite that recent turbulence, Jenkins said to consider this:

Florida gas prices Average gas prices in Florida, according to AAA (AAA)

“Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year.”

On June 26, 2022, AAA reported that the price for a gallon averaged $4.67 in Florida.

In simple terms, it means that if you’re filling up a 15-gallon tank on Monday, you’ll pay nearly $20 less than you did one year ago.

