SpaceX set to launch European telescope from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The next SpaceX launch from Florida’s Space Coast will be this Saturday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a European Space Agency’s EUCLID telescope into orbit.

The telescope will make a 3-D map of the dark universe, exploring galaxies up to 10 billion light years away.

The launch is scheduled for 11:12 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

More information on ESA’s EUCLID mission can be found here.

