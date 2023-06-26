Winter Park couple drops OceanGate fraud lawsuit after Titan tragedy

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A pair of Winter Park adventurers who sued OceanGate for fraud said they have dropped their lawsuit against the company that owned the Titan submersible.

Sharon and Marc Hagle, of Winter Park, sued OceanGate after they put money down for a trip to the Titanic wreckage site and the voyage never happened. The couple said the trip was both rescheduled and canceled, and they were told they would not receive a refund.

The Hagles are adventurers who became the first married couple on a commercial space flight last year, according to Purdue University, Marc’s alma mater.

The couple said in a statement on Friday that they decided to drop their legal action in the wake of CEO Stockton Rush’s death, along with four passengers, and the loss of the Titan at sea:

“Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives. We honor their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans.

As has been reported, we have been involved in a legal dispute with Stockton Rush, CEO/Founder of OceanGate. In light of these tragic events, we have informed our attorneys to withdrawn all legal actions against Stockton.

Money is a driving force in our economy, but honor, respect and dignity are more important to the human soul. We wish the entire OceanGate family and the families of those aboard the Titan the very best as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

