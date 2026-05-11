Orlando Magic, Frank Gay Services raise $20K for youth foundation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and Frank Gay Services are continuing their partnership to support families and nonprofit organizations across Central Florida.

The organizations said Frank Gay Services donated $20,000 to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation this season through the Free Throw and Saves program.

As part of the program, Frank Gay Services donated $10 to the foundation for every free throw made during Magic home games throughout the regular season.

Since the partnership began in 2022, Frank Gay Services has contributed more than $65,000 to local nonprofits through the program, according to the Magic.

“For the fourth year, the Magic have joined Frank Gay in meaningful community initiatives that positively impact local families and organizations throughout Central Florida,” said J.T. McWalters, Orlando Magic senior vice president of global partnerships. “The Free Throw and Saves program reflects our shared commitment to giving back to the community and creating opportunities to support those who need it most.”

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation supports nonprofit organizations focused on education, housing and homelessness, the arts and health programs aimed at preventing childhood obesity.

As part of the partnership, the Magic and Frank Gay Services also recently provided a new HVAC system to a local family supported by RISE Community Solutions.

The family also received tickets to an Orlando Magic game.

RISE Community Solutions has supported more than 1,300 families experiencing homelessness through its Pathways to Home program, according to the organization.

The home that received the HVAC system is one of five single-family permanent supportive housing residences in Winter Springs.

“It means a lot,” said Kelvin Coachman, program director for RISE Community Solutions. “Frank Gay Services is an amazing company and seeing them give back to our community and support participants in our programs is truly heartwarming.”

Frank Gay Services is a plumbing, air conditioning, electrical and drain company serving the Greater Central Florida area.

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