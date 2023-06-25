Free gas: Here’s when Old Navy will help fuel travel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando event will help drivers save on Fourth of July travel this week.

The retail store Old Navy is helping residents celebrate Independence Day with free gas.

Old Navy partnered with five Race Trac locations across five states for the promotion.

The campaign will kick off on Monday, June 26 in Orlando, the most popular Fourth of July travel destination last year.

At each gas station in the campaign, the first 250 cars will receive a $50 Race Trac gift card for gas and snacks. Old Navy credit card holders will receive two $50 gift cards.

Nationwide fans who follow Old Navy’s Instagram and TikTok accounts can win gas gift cards by sharing their summer travel plans.

The company will start the giveaway at 9 a.m., and the exact location will be announced early Monday morning in partnership with local radio stations.

On Thursday, June 29, the brand will fill tanks in other popular July 4 travel destinations, including Atlanta, Ga., Dallas, Texas, New Orleans, La. and Nashville, Tenn.

