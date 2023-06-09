Summer travel: Gas prices holding steady nationally, Florida sees spike: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have summer travel plans beyond Florida, you might find your drive a little less stressful based on this news from AAA.

The auto club said that despite high demand, gas prices across the nation are holding generally holding steady for now.

For the first time since 2021, AAA said demand for domestic gasoline exceeded 9 million barrels daily for three consecutive weeks.

READ: Deputies: 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car in Volusia County

Gas prices, however, barely budged. thanks to the low cost of oil.

Florida was a bit off-kilter with the flat trend nationally.

Gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

Overnight, gas prices jumped 8 cents in the Sunshine State, landing at an average of $3.39 per gallon on Friday.

READ: FHP: 3 killed in crash involving overturned truck on SR 33 in Clermont

Florida average gas prices AAA data on Friday showed gas prices jumped 8 cents overnight. (AAA)

That being said, that price was still 20 cents lower than the U.S. average.

If you’re gassing up locally to head out for some summer fun this weekend, expect to pay about $51 to fill up your 15-gallon tank.

READ: Rock Springs at Kelly Park temporarily closed due to alligator activity

And hopefully, future gas prices won’t take as many twists and turns as your summer drive.

Safe travels!

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

AAA average gas prices in Florida and nationally AAA data on average gas prices for June 9, 2023 (AAA)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group