FHP: 3 killed in crash involving overturned truck on SR 33 in Clermont

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Clermont that killed three people, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday morning.

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on State Road 33 at Bakers Lane.

Troopers said the crash involved an asphalt truck that overturned and that Lake County Fire Rescue officials confirmed three fatalities at the crash site.

FHP remains at the scene of the deadly collision and said there is road blockage in this area.

