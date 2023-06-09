Vigil held to honor slain Marion County mother allegedly shot by neighbor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens in the Ocala community honored the life of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the woman allegedly shot dead by her neighbor.

During a vigil Thursday night, many shared how they’ll always remember Owens, but also what they want to see next.

Her four children were in attendance as hundreds shared stories about what kind of mother Owens was, while family and friends also shared how tough this tragedy has been for her children.

AJ Owens Vigil Dozens in the Ocala community honored the life of Ajike "AJ" Owens, the woman her neighbor allegedly shot and killed almost a week ago.

Vigil held to honor slain Marion County mother shot by neighbor

Deputies said Susan Lorincz shot Owens through her front door after Lorincz yelled at Owens’ children, swung at them with an umbrella and threw objects at them for playing in a yard next to her home.

There is also a cry for more charges for Lorincz, who is claiming Stand Your Ground and facing a manslaughter charge.

“We don’t believe the current charges are enough,” Owens’ friend Takema Robinson said. “We are asking folks to continue to apply pressure.”

Family and friends have set up a website, JusticeforAJOwens.org in an effort to bring forth more charges.

