Woman who deputies say shot and killed neighbor in Marion County taken into custody

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The woman who deputies say shot and killed her neighbor in Marion County on a Stand Your Ground defense has been taken into custody.

No formal charges have been announced.

Protestors spent Tuesday demanding the state attorney in Marion County hold the killer of Ajike Owens accountable.

The mother of four was shot through the front door of her neighbor’s home Friday after she went to confront that neighbor for throwing objects at her children.

