Rock Springs at Kelly Park temporarily closed due to ‘alligator activity’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A popular spring in Orange County is closed temporarily due to alligator activity.

Orange County Parks & Recreation officials said the park remains open daily until capacity is reached, but the spring itself is closed.

We’re in the thick of alligator mating season, with most alligator mating taking place in May and June, with nesting in late June and July.

Officials closed the spring on Thursday after an alligator was spotted in the area. It will remain closed Saturday and is scheduled to reopen on Sunday.

