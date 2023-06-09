Deputies: 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after Volusia County deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more than 2 hours.

Deputies said the Orange City family, including the 2-year-old girl and her two older brothers, ages 15 and 8, returned home from lunch in DeLand around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., deputies said the family found the toddler unresponsive in the car. They rushed her to the hospital where deputies said she was pronounced dead before 6 p.m.

Deputies said the circumstances of the child’s death are under active investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Major Case Unit.

This is the second hot-car death reported in Central Florida in the past month. Less than two weeks ago, an 11-month-old died after being left in the car while her mother attended church in Brevard County.

Statistics show half of all hot car deaths this year happened in Florida.

