OIA sees 5 million travelers 2 months in a row

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orlando International Airport File photo (WFTV/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport saw more than 5 million travelers for the second month in a row in April.

Airport officials said a strong spring break and Easter travel season helped bump travel numbers up to surpass 5 million.

As of April, OIA has recorded over 19.2 million passengers for the year, which is a 20 percent increase over 2022.

Here are other stats to know about travel through OIA in April:

  • For the month, international travel increased 30.3 percent over 2022 with 589,561 total arrivals and departures.
  • Domestic travel climbed 14.76 percent with 4,424,964 total passengers in April.
  • Combined, there was a total of 5,014,525 travelers at MCO, which is an increase of 16.39 percent for the month.
  • On a rolling 12-month basis, Orlando International has already exceeded the total number of international passengers for all of last year.

