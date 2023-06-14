Breeze Airways announces 10th nonstop route from OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced its 10th nonstop route from Orlando International Airport on Wednesday.

The new route will start Sept. 6, with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays to Portland, Maine.

Airline officials said airfare for the route will start at $99 one-way.

“We continue to find great opportunities for growth out of MCO,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “This new route to Portland will give guests in Orlando a great way to visit a beautiful destination in the Northeast.”

Breeze also offers nonstop service from Orlando to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Santa Ana-Orange County, California; Providence, Rhode Island; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Charleston, West Virginia. The airline also offers one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to New Orleans, Louisana and Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah.

