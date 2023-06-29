2M passengers expected to travel through OIA during 4th of July holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is expecting to see more than 2 million travelers pass through during the July 4 holiday.

The 13-day July 4th travel period is already underway, and airport officials said early predictions are that MCO will see a 16% rise in passengers this year over last.

“We are projecting approximately 2 million passengers during the upcoming break,” said Kevin Thibault, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “With the expected increase in traffic, our teams are fully staffed and ready to assist passengers as needed. We also advise, due to the volume, that passengers allow themselves plenty of time when coming to the airport.”

The busiest travel days are forecast to be Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

Air Traffic Controllers shortage could impact summer travel

