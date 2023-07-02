Central Florida man wanted for sexual battery of minor, other warrants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crimeline said they are looking for a man on multiple warrants, including sexual battery on a minor.

According to the flyer, Michael Addison, also known as Mike Love, is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement said the suspect usually goes to areas around Parramore, Jackson Street, Long Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

Crimeline said he also has connections in Lake County.

If you know anything about where Addison is, contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to submit an anonymous tip.

People who provide a tip could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

