Ocala Police conduct investigation after man dies from gunshot

Ocala Police conduct death investigation after man found with gunshot wound Police said they found shell casings but no individuals when they arrived at the scene. (Ocala Police Department/Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Saturday, the Ocala Police Department said.

According to a news release, around 5:30 p.m., police received a 911 call about hearing gunshots near NW 16th Street and NW 19th Court.

A witness told law enforcement that multiple people were involved, but police said they found shell casings but no individuals when they arrived at the scene.

Police said after the reported shooting, a man with a chest gunshot wound was dropped off at an Ocala Fire Rescue Station and then taken to the hospital.

The victim died from his injury.

Ocala Police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

If you have any information, call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or **TIPS.

