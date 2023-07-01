Permitless carry gun law starts Saturday; here’s what it means for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the start of the permitless carry gun law in Florida.

Local law enforcement wants to make sure you understand how it works.

Training and background checks will no longer be required to carry concealed guns in public.

But it does not allow for open carry or change who can carry a firearm and where they can carry it.

Not everyone is on board with this new law.

“We already have what I call is a flawed stand-your-ground law that leads to a lot of these encounters that turn violent,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “Now you’re just throwing more guns into the mix.”

Gun owners will still be required to have a valid ID while carrying their weapons, and there are still several places where you can’t bring a gun.

