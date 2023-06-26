In less than a week, Florida will become a ‘permitless carry’ state

ORLANDO, Fla. — In less than a week, Florida’s concealed weapon license will be obsolete.

Starting Saturday, the Sunshine State will become a “permitless carry” state, which means anyone legally allowed to own a gun can carry it concealed without a license to do so.

That means training and a background check will not be required to carry concealed guns in public anymore

On April 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law one of the most controversial pieces of legislation this past session.

The current process for a permit involves a class, fingerprinting and a three-day waiting period. Starting July 1, the law will allow people to move through the process quicker than before.

Licensed retailers must complete the appropriate paperwork for the buyer and provide the buyer’s information to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The National Crime Information Center will then check it.

The change does maintain state and federal regulations regarding who can buy a gun, such as having to be 21 years of age and requiring background checks.

It also doesn’t give you the right to carry it where everywhere you want. You can’t carry it in places like an elementary or secondary school facility or administration building; a police, sheriff or highway patrol station; a courthouse, courtroom or polling place; any meeting like a school board, council of legislative meeting; or inside of the passenger terminal of any airport, unless the firearm is encased for shipping to be lawfully transported as baggage.

