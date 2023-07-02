Families of gun victims marched Saturday in Daytona Beach, calling for the end of violence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It was an emotional morning as members of the Daytona Beach law enforcement, community leaders, and relatives of gun violence victims marched side by side at the “Guns Down March.”

Walking side by side, they called for peace and demanded solutions to ending gun violence.

Dozens of mothers told their heartbreaking stories and expressed grief due to the losses of their children, whose lives were cut short.

For some at the march, like Sharonda Elliot, it has been two decades since her loss. On November 10, 2002, Elliot’s brother Bruce L. Johnson Jr. was shot and killed.

But for others, like the family of 24-year-old Lawrence Davis, who was shot and killed at a car detailing shop in Holly Hills, it’s been just a few months.

“When you take a life, you don’t just take; you don’t just hurt the victim’s family. You hurt your family too,” said Lashandra Miles, Davis’ mother.

Channel 9 spoke to Daytona Beach Chief Jakari Young earlier this year on how the City’s police department addresses the seven people killed in shootings and dozens of others hurt in 2023.

“We have intensified our collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance intelligence and sharing coordination of our enforcement efforts,” said Young.

While not all homicides have been solved this year, through that joint investigation police said they learned Travis Deshawn Hubbert was not the intended target. Authorities said they believe Javin Clayton killed him on Tucker Street in January.

Grace Robinson Travis Deshawn Hubbert’s grandmother said the loss had devastated her. “He was not only my grandson; he was my friend,” she said

Chief Young said he hopes the community can do its part as well. “Any and all help on that would be greatly appreciated,” added Young.

