Seniors may be eligible for $5K to save on energy bills

ORLANDO, Fla. — As hot temperatures are on the rise, so are energy bills.

Some Central Florida households may be eligible for financial assistance to cover those high bills.

Qualified seniors can receive up to $5,000 through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Elderly Program.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funds the EHEAP.

Seniors must live in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard Counties and be over 60.

They must also receive benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Social Security or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. Seniors are eligible even if they apply to all of these programs.

Here are some additional requirements:

The senior must provide proof of residence through a valid form of identification.

The applicant must experience a “home energy crisis,” like past due bills or a disconnection.

These are the three partner agencies that will process applications:

Osceola Council on Aging in Osceola and Orange Counties at (407) 846-8532

Meals on Wheels in Seminole County at (407) 333-8877

Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation in Brevard County at (321) 253-4430

