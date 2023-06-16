9 tips to save on electric costs this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — When temperatures rise, energy bills can also increase.

Orlando Utilities Commission and Ocala Electric Utility have provided the following tips to stay cool and save money:

Keep your thermometer set to 78 degrees when you’re home and 83 degrees or higher when you’re away for more than four hours.

Turn off or unplug any unnecessary lights and electronic devices.

Keep your ceiling fan on and adjust them to turn counterclockwise during the summer.

Change air conditioner filters monthly.

Convert to LED light bulbs in your home.

Keep blinds, shades and drapes closed during the day to reduce heat from the sun.

Seal any drafts in your home to avoid cold air escaping, like doors, windows and holes where pipes run through.

Schedule a free energy audit with your electric provider.

Adjust your AC temperatures gradually rather than cranking it up all at once.

