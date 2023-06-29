Rep. Frost unveils bill to help seniors who suffer without power during major storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Maxwell Frost is pushing a new bill that he says will help seniors during storms.

Frost unveiled the “Survival Aid for Emergencies through Medicare” bill in Orlando on Thursday.

The bill will allow those on Medicare to pay for backup power equipment through the federal health insurance program.

This would include items like solar batteries, generators and external battery systems.

The congressman said this will prevent seniors from losing power to their medical equipment during a storm.

“Most of the folks who passed away during the past Hurricane Ian were people who were 65 plus,” Frost said. “And when you look at the data of how these seniors passed away during those storms. It’s a tragedy. It’s disheartening.”

The congressman will be presenting his bill to the House of Representatives alongside a similar bill in the U.S. Senate.

