ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials gathered in Orlando on Thursday to remind people that now is the time to finish their hurricane season preparations.

The talk for preparation comes as some people in Central Florida are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

CFO Jimmy Patronis was in Orlando to speak at an event focused on storm response and rescue.

Read: Hurricane season: Are you ready? Survey says many Floridians are not

Experts are predicting there will be 17 named storms this hurricane season, including four major hurricanes.

Patronis wants to remind people to act now, before it’s too late.

Read: NOAA forecasters release predictions for 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Patronis stood alongside Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4, one of eight groups in Florida that has responded to disasters like Surfside, Hurricane Sally, and most recently Hurricane Ian.

The group leader said seeing how storms have destroyed parts of Central Florida in years past, people need to take disaster preparation seriously.

Read: As new storm season looms, clean up continues in parts of Florida 8 months after Hurricane Ian

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Search and rescue task force spotlights importance of disaster preparation Search and rescue task force spotlights importance of disaster preparation

©2023 Cox Media Group