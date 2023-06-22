Orlando County leaders hosts hurricane prep workshop for residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County officials held a hurricane preparedness workshop Thursday.

Residents were able to ask questions about their experience during Hurricane Ian as well as how to handle future storms.

Leaders provided important deadlines on flood insurance.

They also discussed how to prepare important documents, stock up before storms and collect debris, once storms have rolled through.

“I know we pray that nothing happens, but I wanted to be educated for the hurricane season,” said resident Dionne Turner.

If you still need to get supplies this hurricane season, the next sales tax holiday is set to start Aug. 26 and run through Sept. 8.

The tax breaks are added to hurricane supplies including batteries and generators.

