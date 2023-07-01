Marion County fatal crash shuts down County Road 484, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said County Road 484 at SW 170th Avenue is blocked after a fatal crash.

According to a statement provided to Channel 9, several people have been injured, and one person is dead.

Troopers said there were three vehicles involved in Saturday’s crash near Dunnellon.

FHP said they are investigating this crash as a traffic homicide.

