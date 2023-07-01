Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Cocoa Beach, police said.

The crash happened on the 2000 block of North Atlantic Avenue (State Road A1A) around 12:30 a.m.

Officials said the pedestrian, a man in his early 50s, was hit by a northbound vehicle on SR-A1A.

According to a news release, the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash had shut down both directions of SR-A1A to handle the scene investigation.

The Cocoa Beach Department will continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or any witnesses of the crash may call 321-868-3251.

Check back for updates on this developing story.





