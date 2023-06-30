The Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.: Celebration of life service

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of the Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. will hold a celebration of life service for him Saturday.

Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Bracy at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Orlando.

Those unable to attend the service in person can click here to stream it live.

Relatives said they appreciate the community’s love and support as they honor Bracy’s memory.

Bracy founded New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando and was a civil rights champion in the community.

“Pastor Rose and the entire NCBC family mourn the transitioning of our Founder, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. Dr. Bracy served and led well. We will continue praying with and for the Bracy family,” the church said in a statement.

