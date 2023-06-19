‘Visionary leader’: Central Florida community remembers Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida community is remembering religious leader Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. after his death on Sunday.

Bracy Jr. founded New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando.

“Pastor Rose and the entire NCBC family mourn the transitioning of our Founder, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.. Dr. Bracy served and led well. We will continue praying with and for the Bracy family,” the church said in a statement.

Reflecting on Bracy’s passing, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost said the community “lost a giant.”

“Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was an educator, pastor, father, husband, Organizer, and community leader,” Frost said. “He helped shape Central Florida through his unwavering commitment to justice fueled by his love of people and God. Rest in power.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called Bracy a “beloved community leader.”

“A faith leader, educator and champion for economic development, Dr. Bracy not only served as a spiritual guide for many, but as a visionary leader creating jobs, housing and educational opportunities for Floridians,” she said.

