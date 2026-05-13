Judge orders Tiger Woods to turn over prescription records in DUI case

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ruled Tuesday that golf legend Tiger Woods must turn over his prescription records to prosecutors.

The ruling is part of Woods’ ongoing DUI case.

The court’s decision stems from a car crash involving Woods in March when he flipped his vehicle over in Jupiter Island.

Investigators reported finding pills in Woods’ pocket following the incident.

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