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Adopt a pet for free at Escambia County’s Petpalooza event

The event will include free pet adoptions, food trucks, and pet resources

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Petpalooza Escambia County
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Escambia County Animal Welfare is hosting a free public pet adoption event this weekend.

“Petpalooza” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive.

The event will include free pet adoptions, food trucks, vendors, pet resources and other activities.

“I’m excited to invite everyone to our second annual ‘Petpalooza,’” Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson said. “We had a great show of support from our community last year, and we’re excited to once again host this fun, family-friendly event for pet lovers of all ages.”

Free adoptions are sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs 1 year or older. Puppies will be available for $50, and kittens will be available for $25.

Petpalooza Escambia County

Escambia County residents will still pay a $15 licensing fee for all adoptions.

Attendees will be able to adopt pets the same day during the event.

For more information, contact Escambia County Animal Welfare at 850-595-3075.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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