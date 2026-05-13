Volusia County Council member Matt Reinhart honored with Valor Award

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Council Member Matt Reinhart received a Valor Award from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida.

Reinhart serves as vice chair of the County Council and represents District 2.

The chamber recognized Reinhart for his decades of service in Volusia County, including his work as a corrections leader and elected official.

“Whether he is advocating for a domestic violence database or serving at The Vine Church, his work proves that true leadership is a lifelong calling to improve the systems and the lives of the people they serve,” said Lourdes Leon, CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida.

Reinhart worked for Volusia County corrections from 1986 to 2017, rising from corrections officer to warden at the Volusia County Branch Jail and Correctional Facility.

County officials said he oversaw hundreds of staff members and thousands of inmates during his corrections career.

Reinhart also served as past president of the Florida Model Jail Standards Jail Inspection Team.

Since joining the Volusia County Council in January 2023, Reinhart has supported the Second Chance Initiative, a program designed to provide inmates with vocational skills and reduce recidivism.

He also serves on the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board as chair of the Quality Assurance Committee and Grievance Committee.

County officials said Reinhart also volunteers with several community organizations, including the Domestic Abuse Council, the School Crossing Evaluation Committee and the Georgetowne Homeowners Association.

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