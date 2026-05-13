Orlando nonprofit A Gift for Teaching reaches $200 million milestone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando nonprofit has reached a major milestone in its effort to support local classrooms.

A Gift for Teaching announced Wednesday that it has distributed more than $200 million worth of educational resources to students and teachers in Central Florida.

The nonprofit, founded in 1998, provides free school supplies to teachers serving high-need public schools in Orange and Osceola counties.

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“Reaching $200 million in distributed school supplies is about far more than a number — it reflects nearly three decades of generosity, partnership, and a community that believes in teachers and students,” said Jane Thompson, president of A Gift for Teaching. “This milestone belongs to everyone who understands that classroom supplies are not extras. They are essential tools for learning, confidence, and opportunity.”

A Gift for Teaching said every $1 donated helps provide $10 worth of classroom resources.

The organization said its work is supported through donations, supply drives, volunteers and monthly donors known as Classroom Heroes.

“This milestone for A Gift for Teaching demonstrates the power of a community coming together to support Orange County students and educators,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. “By helping provide essential classroom supplies and resources, A Gift for Teaching is ensuring our public school teachers have the tools they need and our students have every opportunity to succeed.”

The nonprofit plans to mark the milestone with billboards across Central Florida, a presentation at an Orange County School Board meeting and commemorative moments at its Free Teacher Supply Store.

A Gift for Teaching will also host its Great Big Backpack Build on June 4 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The annual event launches the organization’s Ready for Back-to-School campaign. Hundreds of corporate volunteers are expected to pack 30,000 backpacks with school supplies.

Community members can support the organization through its Classroom Heroes program, which provides supplies to classrooms through monthly donations.

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