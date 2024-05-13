Kratom: Uncovering the risks of a substance that’s rising in popularity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kratom is an opiate-like substance sold in smoke shops and tea shops.

9 Investigates the risks and rising popularity of a substance that’s illegal in other states, but that you can buy right here in Central Florida.

Watch Karla Ray’s story live Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Family files lawsuit over Florida woman’s kratom-related death

©2024 Cox Media Group